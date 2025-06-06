Union Minister Sanjay Seth's Visit Sparks Optimism at Ordnance Factory Medak
On Friday, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth paid a visit to the Ordnance Factory Medak in Telangana. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, alongside Satyabrata Mukherjee, Director of Operations.
During his visit, Minister Seth closely inspected the production facilities and was briefed on the factory's output schedule. He expressed satisfaction with the factory's preparedness and even took a tank ride. In a symbolic gesture for World Environment Day, Seth, joined by Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, planted saplings. Additionally, a memorandum was submitted by Union representatives, followed by a presentation by the factory team.
Sanjay Seth assured those present that he would address the issues concerning AVNL promptly, urging the CMD to prioritize product diversification and research and development for AVNL's sustainability. The visit concluded on an optimistic note. Meanwhile, Seth revealed plans to expand the National Cadet Corps by three lakh cadets nationwide, with many states already on board.
