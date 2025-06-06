Delhi Government Accelerates Infrastructure for Disabled and Pushes Electric Buses by 2027
Minister Ravinder Indraj inspects a new facility for the disabled in Narela, ensuring state-of-the-art infrastructure. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announces the addition of 280 electric buses by 2027, enhancing Delhi's public transport with modern, secure vehicles while focusing on sustainable developments for disabled citizens.
The Delhi government is escalating efforts to improve facilities for persons with disabilities. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj recently inspected the construction of a new facility in Narela, aimed at offering better lives for mentally challenged individuals. Accompanied by PWD and Social Welfare Department officials, the minister ensured the infrastructure meets high standards.
The upcoming building, part of a broader strategy to shift residents from overcrowded shelters like Asha Homes, will accommodate 220 differently abled individuals and is expected to be operational within three months. Indraj emphasized the need for a disability-friendly environment, quality construction, and unobstructed ambulance access. Additionally, he announced the development of similar facilities in Mamurpur and Dallupura to enhance services for the differently-abled citywide.
In a move towards sustainability, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that 280 electric buses will be the backbone of the city's transport by 2027. Announced on World Environment Day, these buses aim to boost comfort and security with modern features, aligning with a new EV policy. Gupta affirmed, 'These buses are a tremendous asset for Delhi.'
