12 Naxals Surrender in Maharashtra: A Blow to Naxalism

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that a significant group of 12 Naxals, carrying a combined bounty exceeding Rs one crore, has surrendered in Gadhchiroli. Addressing the media, Fadnavis urged remaining Naxals to surrender, warning of impending actions against those who refuse.

"Today, around 12 Naxals with a total bounty of over Rs 1 crore surrendered before me here. This is a big blow to Naxalism. The Naxals want to join the mainstream now. I believe this is a significant incident. There are very few Naxals left in the state today. I urge them to surrender. If they do not surrender, then action will be taken against them," the Maharashtra CM stated. A press release from the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, highlighted that 704 Maoists have surrendered to date. The recent surrender included notable figures like Sapana, Ramdas, Shivlal, and Pushpa, who stand to receive rewards for rehabilitation.

The release specified that Sapana, Ramdas, Shivlal, and Pushpa will be given Rs 8.5 Lakhs each as part of a government-approved rehabilitation reward. Other surrendering Naxals, such as Kosa Kumma Gota and others, will receive between Rs 4.5 to 5.5 Lakhs. In addition, a mass wedding celebrated the union of 13 ex-Naxal couples, underlining their commitment to reintegration. CM Fadnavis also visited strategic locations, asserting plans to make the nation Naxalism-free by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)