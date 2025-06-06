12 Naxals Surrender in Maharashtra: A Blow to Naxalism
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the surrender of 12 Naxals with bounties over Rs one crore, urging others to follow. Rewards and rehabilitation packages were offered. A mass wedding for former Naxals was conducted, signaling steps towards integration. Fadnavis also emphasized efforts to eliminate Naxalism by 2026.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday that a significant group of 12 Naxals, carrying a combined bounty exceeding Rs one crore, has surrendered in Gadhchiroli. Addressing the media, Fadnavis urged remaining Naxals to surrender, warning of impending actions against those who refuse.
"Today, around 12 Naxals with a total bounty of over Rs 1 crore surrendered before me here. This is a big blow to Naxalism. The Naxals want to join the mainstream now. I believe this is a significant incident. There are very few Naxals left in the state today. I urge them to surrender. If they do not surrender, then action will be taken against them," the Maharashtra CM stated. A press release from the Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, highlighted that 704 Maoists have surrendered to date. The recent surrender included notable figures like Sapana, Ramdas, Shivlal, and Pushpa, who stand to receive rewards for rehabilitation.
The release specified that Sapana, Ramdas, Shivlal, and Pushpa will be given Rs 8.5 Lakhs each as part of a government-approved rehabilitation reward. Other surrendering Naxals, such as Kosa Kumma Gota and others, will receive between Rs 4.5 to 5.5 Lakhs. In addition, a mass wedding celebrated the union of 13 ex-Naxal couples, underlining their commitment to reintegration. CM Fadnavis also visited strategic locations, asserting plans to make the nation Naxalism-free by 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two Maoists, including splinter group chief carrying Rs 10 lakh bounty, killed in Jharkhand: DIG Palamu.
Gadchiroli Forces Clash with Maoists: Four Neutralized in Intense Operation
Supreme Court Opts for Rehabilitation, Not Retribution, in POCSO Case
Major Blow to Maoists: Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Delhi Initiates Stray Cattle Rehabilitation: A Roadmap for Gaushala Development