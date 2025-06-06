Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for New Milk Powder Plant in Jharkhand: Boost to Dairy Infrastructure

Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren initiated the new milk powder plant project in Ranchi to enhance dairy infrastructure. With an Rs 80 crore investment, the plant aims to boost farmers' incomes and promote agriculture. Soren highlighted the importance of agriculture in the economy and announced various farmer-friendly schemes.

On Friday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren laid the foundation for a cutting-edge milk powder plant in Ranchi, aimed at strengthening the state's dairy and animal husbandry sectors.

The ambitious Rs 80 crore project will be located on the Medha Dairy Plant campus in Hotwar, with a production capacity of 20 tonnes. Medha, a prominent state-owned dairy brand, is part of the Jharkhand Milk Federation.

During the launch event, Soren reassured farmers of the government's commitment to enhancing their incomes through supportive schemes. Stressing the vital role of agriculture, he highlighted plans to commercialize and add value to agricultural produce, aiding the state's economic growth.

