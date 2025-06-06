Maharashtra Government Goes Digital: Mandatory Online Bill Payments
The Maharashtra finance department mandates all government offices to switch to online payments for telephone, electricity, water, and property tax bills starting June 16. This initiative aims to digitize administrative processes, reduce manual efforts, and enhance transparency. The system developed by NIC has undergone successful trials in Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.
The Maharashtra finance department announced a new mandate requiring government offices to make all payments for services such as telephone, electricity, water, and property taxes exclusively through online channels starting June 16.
In a bid to streamline administrative processes, the district treasury offices will cease to accept physical payments for bills, a move aimed at reducing the substantial time and resources spent on the manual processing of bills submitted traditionally.
The initiative, developed by Pune-based National Informatics Centre, has already undergone successful trials in Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. Officers are required to upload payment receipts and utilize an e-signature service developed by C-DAC, allowing higher officials to periodically review expenses.
