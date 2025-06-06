Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Goes Digital: Mandatory Online Bill Payments

The Maharashtra finance department mandates all government offices to switch to online payments for telephone, electricity, water, and property tax bills starting June 16. This initiative aims to digitize administrative processes, reduce manual efforts, and enhance transparency. The system developed by NIC has undergone successful trials in Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:31 IST
Maharashtra Government Goes Digital: Mandatory Online Bill Payments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra finance department announced a new mandate requiring government offices to make all payments for services such as telephone, electricity, water, and property taxes exclusively through online channels starting June 16.

In a bid to streamline administrative processes, the district treasury offices will cease to accept physical payments for bills, a move aimed at reducing the substantial time and resources spent on the manual processing of bills submitted traditionally.

The initiative, developed by Pune-based National Informatics Centre, has already undergone successful trials in Pune, Nashik, and Nagpur. Officers are required to upload payment receipts and utilize an e-signature service developed by C-DAC, allowing higher officials to periodically review expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025