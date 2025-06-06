Union Minister Visits MCEME and Expands National Cadet Corps

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, paid a visit to the Military College of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) on Friday, where Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney briefed him on the institution's training initiatives. During his visit, Seth engaged with soldiers and toured the newly established Drone Training Lab, "Drone Alaya." He explored the potential for developing indigenous anti-drone systems to counter Kamikaze attacks and observed projects focused on high-altitude radars.

Later, Sanjay Seth traveled to Ordnance Factory Medak in Telangana, accompanied by officials including CMD Sanjay Dwivedi and Director of Operations, Satyabrata Mukherjee. Following a comprehensive tour of the production facilities, Seth expressed his satisfaction with their capabilities. He highlighted the importance of diversifying products and strengthening R&D for Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited's (AVNL) self-sustenance. The visit ended on a positive note, marked by sapling plantations alongside Raghunandan Rao, Member of Parliament, to commemorate World Environment Day.

The defence minister also announced a significant expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), intending to add three lakh cadets across India. He remarked on the importance of the NCC in fostering nationalism and service among youth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for increasing the cadet count to between 17 and 20 lakhs, with state support accelerating the necessary infrastructure upgrades.

