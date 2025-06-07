Brazilian Coca-Cola Plant Resumes Production Amid Safety Concerns
Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has authorized a Solar-operated plant, producing beverages for Coca-Cola, to resume production after a temporary halt. Production in Ceara was stopped due to a contamination issue involving a cooling liquid. The plant now meets safety requirements to continue operations.
In a recent development, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has given the green light for a plant run by Solar, which manufactures beverages for Coca-Cola, to restart its production lines.
This decision follows a brief suspension earlier in the week when it was discovered that a cooling liquid had accidentally mixed with products during their manufacture at the facility in Ceara state.
With corrective measures in place, the plant has now complied with safety standards and resumed its operations as of Friday.
