Left Menu

Trade War Intensifies: U.S. Suspends Nuclear Equipment Exports to China

The U.S. Department of Commerce has suspended licenses for nuclear equipment suppliers to sell to Chinese power plants amid a growing trade conflict. This suspension, included among various new trade restrictions, highlights escalating tensions between the two nations over tariffs, technology, and export controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 02:02 IST
Trade War Intensifies: U.S. Suspends Nuclear Equipment Exports to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has recently intensified its trade conflict with China by suspending licenses for the export of nuclear equipment to Chinese power plants. These trade measures come amid a broader offensive that sees both countries' supply chains taking a hit.

The U.S.-China trade war, which initially revolved around tariff negotiations, has now shifted its focus to tighter controls and restrictions on technology and strategic exports. The Department of Commerce remains silent on the issue, which affects major players in the nuclear industry like Westinghouse and Emerson.

Sources confirm that these suspended licenses impact business deals worth substantial sums, while diplomatic tensions continue with accusations of export control abuse. As global supply chains adapt to these trade war dynamics, the future of U.S.-China trade relations remains uncertain.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025