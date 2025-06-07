Trade War Intensifies: U.S. Suspends Nuclear Equipment Exports to China
The U.S. Department of Commerce has suspended licenses for nuclear equipment suppliers to sell to Chinese power plants amid a growing trade conflict. This suspension, included among various new trade restrictions, highlights escalating tensions between the two nations over tariffs, technology, and export controls.
The United States has recently intensified its trade conflict with China by suspending licenses for the export of nuclear equipment to Chinese power plants. These trade measures come amid a broader offensive that sees both countries' supply chains taking a hit.
The U.S.-China trade war, which initially revolved around tariff negotiations, has now shifted its focus to tighter controls and restrictions on technology and strategic exports. The Department of Commerce remains silent on the issue, which affects major players in the nuclear industry like Westinghouse and Emerson.
Sources confirm that these suspended licenses impact business deals worth substantial sums, while diplomatic tensions continue with accusations of export control abuse. As global supply chains adapt to these trade war dynamics, the future of U.S.-China trade relations remains uncertain.
ALSO READ
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
Trade Tensions Flare Amid U.S.-EU Tariff Talks
Market Jitters: Bonds, Tariffs, and Global Fiscal Health
Trade Tensions Escalate: EU and US Face Off Over Tariff Threats
Market Turmoil: Tariffs and Tumbling Tech Stocks