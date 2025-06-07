Trade War Intensifies: U.S. Suspends Nuclear Equipment Exports to China

The United States has recently intensified its trade conflict with China by suspending licenses for the export of nuclear equipment to Chinese power plants. These trade measures come amid a broader offensive that sees both countries' supply chains taking a hit.

The U.S.-China trade war, which initially revolved around tariff negotiations, has now shifted its focus to tighter controls and restrictions on technology and strategic exports. The Department of Commerce remains silent on the issue, which affects major players in the nuclear industry like Westinghouse and Emerson.

Sources confirm that these suspended licenses impact business deals worth substantial sums, while diplomatic tensions continue with accusations of export control abuse. As global supply chains adapt to these trade war dynamics, the future of U.S.-China trade relations remains uncertain.