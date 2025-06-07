A Community's Struggle: Food Banks Brace for Federal Cuts
Amid federal budget cuts, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective faces challenges in maintaining supplies to feed communities. With reduced funding, volunteers and staff work tirelessly to meet demands as food aid programs face reductions. Community members like Mary Dotson rely on this support to sustain their families.
On an unseasonably warm spring day, volunteers from the Mid-Ohio Food Collective were hard at work harvesting cucumbers from a former psychiatric hospital site turned greenhouse. This effort is part of a larger initiative by Ohio's largest food bank to tackle diminishing food supplies as federal support dwindles under the Trump administration.
The collective is expanding its operations by planting more and adding honeybee hives. Meanwhile, in the greenhouse, crates filled with fresh greens like romaine and butterhead lettuce are prepared for distribution to nearby food pantries. As challenges mount, the organization's headquarters in Grove City resembles a command center, reaching out to various partners, including grocers and truckers, for much-needed supplies.
For individuals like 77-year-old Mary Dotson, the food bank is essential. Having transitioned from a volunteer to a recipient out of necessity, Dotson's story echoes the struggles of many Ohioans grappling with rising costs and reduced aid. As Mid-Ohio continues to support thousands of families weekly, it navigates a labyrinth of funding cuts, making advocacy and community support more crucial than ever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
