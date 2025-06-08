Soaring Success: Kesar Mango Boom Sweeps Maharashtra
The cultivation area for the Kesar variety of mangoes in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Maharashtra, has grown significantly since 2022. The use of ultra-high-density planting methods and favorable yields has attracted farmers, expanding over 2,741 hectares with successful exports and high productivity noted across the region.
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, the area dedicated to Kesar mango cultivation has expanded fivefold since 2022, according to agricultural officials.
This expansion reflects an increase from 729 hectares in 2022-23 to 3,470 hectares projected for 2024-25. Similar growth trends are being observed in Jalna and Beed districts, driven by robust yields and returns.
Farmers are leveraging ultra-high-density planting methods, enabling them to plant 580 to 622 trees per hectare, a dramatic increase from traditional spacing, leading to impressive productivity gains and boosting the region's Kesar mango exports.
