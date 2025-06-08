Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project: Engineering Blunder or Economic Burden?

In a scathing critique, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has labeled the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as the world's largest engineering blunder, describing it as a significant scam that has crippled Telangana's economy. Speaking to ANI, Reddy pointed to the project's financial fallout as the principal reason for Telangana's dire economic straits, citing a staggering Rs 8 lakh crore debt.

Reddy went on to criticize the current Congress administration, accusing it of financial mismanagement, including an inability to meet salary obligations. Telangana's Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has also blamed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government's handling of the project, dubbing it the most expensive man-made disaster since India's independence.

Amid mounting fiscal strain, the Justice PC Ghose Commission has summoned ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, former minister Harish Rao, and BJP MP Etela Rajender in connection with alleged irregularities in the project. The Commission's investigation into financial and procedural lapses continues, with hearings slated for early June.

(With inputs from agencies.)