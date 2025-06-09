UK to Ban Bottom Trawling: A Step Towards Ocean Conservation

The British government has announced plans to extend its ban on bottom trawling, aiming to safeguard marine ecosystems. This move is urged by prominent advocates such as broadcaster David Attenborough and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, emphasizing the critical need to protect oceanic environments from further depletion.

The proposed plan would prohibit bottom trawling activities across 30,000 square kilometers of English seas, notably covering 41 Marine Protected Areas. This initiative builds upon existing regulations, which currently restrict bottom trawling over 18,000 square kilometers. Environment Minister Steve Reed stressed the urgency, stating, "Without urgent action, our oceans will be irreversibly destroyed."

The announcement coincides with the United Nations Ocean Conference in France, focusing on securing a treaty to conserve global oceans. On a related note, Prince William has also voiced concerns, urging leaders for prompt intervention, while David Attenborough, in a recent documentary, highlighted the devastation caused to marine life by destructive practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)