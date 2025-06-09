Left Menu

Vaikasi Visakam Festival: A Grand Celebration at Tiruchendur

Thousands of devotees gathered at the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tamil Nadu to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam, a significant Hindu festival marking Lord Murugan's birth anniversary. This ten-day event features traditional dances and daily processions, showcasing the cultural heritage and religious fervor of the Tamil community.

Devotees gather in big numbers to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam festival (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Thousands of devotees flocked to the Tiruchendur Subramanya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, for the auspicious Vaikasi Visakam festival. Celebrated annually, the festival, also called the spring festival, kicked off on May 31, attracting worshippers from across the region.

Clad in traditional attire, devotees engaged in vibrant dances, embodying the spirit of Vaikasi Visakam. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan, drawing thousands of participants every year. Spanning ten days, each day showcases different processions, celebrating the cultural and religious traditions of Tamil Nadu.

Known for his six faces and peacock mount, Lord Murugan, also referred to as Kartikeya, Skanda, or Subrahmanya, is revered for defeating the demon Tarkasura. Esteemed in Hindu scriptures, Vaikasi Visakam holds immense significance, particularly in South India. In 2020, the festival was cancelled due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. (ANI)

