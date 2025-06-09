Economic Stranglehold: Manipur's Highway Crisis Escalates Prices Amid Ethnic Conflict

Prolonged highway blockades and disrupted transport routes are causing surging prices and critical shortages in Manipur, particularly affecting Churachandpur and the capital, Imphal. Residents are grappling with the aftermath of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3, 2023. Churachandpur, primarily inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community, is economically strained due to restricted access to National Highways 02 and 37, essential supply links to Assam and Nagaland.

'Commodity prices have increased as goods now arrive via Mizoram. Everything has become more expensive,' stated Mang, a local consumer. With direct routes from Imphal to Churachandpur inaccessible, trucks rerouted through Mizoram experience delays and higher transportation costs, exacerbating inflation, and causing shortages of critical medicines and supplies.

Max Muan, former Secretary of the Pharmacy Owners Association, Churachandpur, highlighted that ethnic violence has hindered drug supplies for severe illnesses, compounded by public health challenges. Letminlal, Secretary of the Lamka Consumers Club, added that the price surge results from increased transport costs, despite some supplies arriving under tight security via Imphal.

In Imphal, the situation mirrors this distress, with inflation rising and goods in short supply due to continued disruption of key highway truck movements. 'We're enduring significant hardship; recent floods have driven prices even higher,' remarked Wangkheirakpam Saratchandra Singh, a flood-affected resident of Nongmeibung.

Vendor H. Binodini Devi emphasized, 'National Highway closures have raised prices, worsening losses.' Across Manipur, locals are urging peace and reconciliation, hoping unity among ethnic groups will restore normalcy and improve economic conditions.