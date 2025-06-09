Family Demands Justice: Tension Rise in Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

Uma Raghuvanshi, mother of the late Raja Raghuvanshi, has made an emotional plea for justice in her son's murder case, demanding capital punishment for Sonam Raghuvanshi if she is found complicit. However, Uma insists that a fair interrogation of the other accused be conducted first. During a candid media interaction, she said, "If Sonam is involved, she should be hanged... I want the three men caught to be interrogated."

She further added that Sonam had always behaved well, often embracing her during meetings, and cautioned against accusing Sonam without substantial evidence. Uma called for a CBI investigation, expressing confusion over Sonam's sudden involvement. "A CBI investigation should happen. If Sonam has not done anything, why would she be accused?"

When questioned about the involvement of Raj Kushwaha, another suspect, Uma expressed ignorance about his connection to Sonam, suggesting that Sonam's parents might know more. Uma recounted a conversation with Raja about a chain he wore, given by Sonam. "I sensed danger. Her behavior was good; I cannot believe how she did something like this," she lamented.

Sachin Raghuvanshi, Raja's brother, echoed his mother's sentiments, stating that Sonam might hold answers to the unfolding mystery. Expressing gratitude towards Meghalaya Police and local authorities, he said, "Police will reveal everything. If she is found involved, then we will demand strict action." The case gained momentum after Sonam was discovered near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur road, following Raja Raghuvanshi's body being recovered in Meghalaya shortly after their honeymoon in the Northeast.