Seize the Moment: Lock in Fixed Deposit Rates with Wizely

With recent cuts in the repo rate by the RBI, now is a strategic time for investors to book Fixed Deposits (FDs) before banks lower interest rates. The Wizely App offers an easy, secure platform for booking FDs, providing competitive rates and a seamless digital experience for investors.

Updated: 09-06-2025 11:33 IST
The Reserve Bank of India's recent monetary policy adjustments, specifically the reduction of the repo rate by 50 basis points, is greatly influencing the financial landscape. Potential investors eyeing Fixed Deposits (FDs) can expect shifts in interest rates as banks adjust to this new economic environment.

In light of these changes, booking an FD now could secure higher returns before banks lower their FD offering rates. The correlation between the repo rate and FD rates is direct, and as borrowing costs lower for banks, their dependency on investor funds diminishes, prompting a drop in FD rates.

Enter the Wizely App, a digital platform enabling investors to conveniently book FDs while interest rates are still favorable. With rates starting at 9.10%, the app offers a user-friendly and insured way to manage FDs across RBI-regulated banks, ensuring both attractive returns and security.

