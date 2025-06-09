Left Menu

Steeling Up for BMC 2023: Mahayuti's United Front

Poonam Mahajan announced that the Mahayuti alliance, led by BJP, will jointly contest the BMC elections, prioritizing public service over politics. Uddhav Thackeray called for unity among Marathi leaders in support of culture and language, while Eknath Shinde rallied party workers to prepare for the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 11:56 IST
Steeling Up for BMC 2023: Mahayuti's United Front
BJP leader Poonam Mahajan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Poonam Mahajan confirmed on Monday the Mahayuti alliance's intention to contest the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as a united entity. This declaration underscores the BJP's dedication to prioritizing public service over political conjecture. Speaking to ANI, Mahajan emphasized the alliance's solidarity, stating, "What is essential for us is that 'Mahayuti' will fight together."

Additionally, Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, expressed readiness to reunite with his cousin Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), to uphold Marathi culture and language. His remarks, made during an event with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, highlight a potential shift toward reconciliation within Maharashtra's political landscape.

In April, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, urged party workers to strengthen their efforts for the BMC polls. Addressing Shiv Sena officials in Worli, Shinde instructed his cadre to disseminate the government's accomplishments and bolster membership drives, anticipating a strategically significant election this October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

