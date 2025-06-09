Mysterious Case of Indore Couple: Sonam Raghuvanshi Found Amidst Rising Questions

In a significant development in the Indore couple's case, Sonam Raghuvanshi, associated with the disappearance of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Dr. Neeraj Raja confirmed that Sonam is currently placed at the One Stop Centre, as Meghalaya Police take over the investigation.

The Ghazipur Police received a tip-off from the Madhya Pradesh Police, leading to Sonam's discovery. She was transported to the District hospital for first aid before being relocated to the One Stop Centre. Sahil Yadav, owner of the dhaba where Sonam was found, disclosed that she appeared distressed and used his phone to contact her family.

The case has evoked strong emotions, with Raja's mother advocating for justice and calling for the investigation of three other accused. Meanwhile, Raja's brother has expressed gratitude towards the Meghalaya Police for continuing the probe. The mysterious nature of Raja's death and Sonam's involvement remains under scrutiny as authorities work to unravel the truth.