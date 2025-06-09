Left Menu

Excise Team Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor Trafficking in Secunderabad Raids

The Excise Department's Special Enforcement Team seized 56 liquor bottles worth Rs 2.50 lakhs in three operations, arresting four for illegal possession. Raids in Secunderabad and West Marredpally resulted in the capture of liquor and ganja from various locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Excise Department's Special Enforcement Team (SET) successfully seized 56 liquor bottles valued at Rs 2.50 lakhs in a series of coordinated operations. The official statement revealed the arrest of four individuals involved in the illegal possession and transportation of liquor.

The operations unfolded across various locations including Secunderabad, a local railway station, and a private residence situated in West Marredpally. In one instance, CI Nagaraju and SI Jyothi apprehended Sri Pana Raman in the vicinity of the Secunderabad Military Hospital, confiscating 20 signature liquor bottles from his possession.

Further raids led by CI Bhiksha Reddy targeted a suspected drug peddling site in West Marredpally. Here, the team seized 13 grams of OG Kush ganja alongside 32 liquor bottles sourced from diverse locations like Goa and Delhi. Runith and Aditya, implicated in the illicit trade, were promptly taken into custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

