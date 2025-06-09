Delhi Targets 70 Lakh Trees with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Campaign

New Delhi saw a green commitment on Monday as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, an ambitious initiative targeting the plantation of more than 70 lakh trees this season. Speaking at the event, Gupta shared her enthusiasm, highlighting the participation of every Delhi department and school in this significant environmental effort.

The campaign urges individuals and organizations to plant at least one tree to honor Mother Nature and Earth. Gupta expressed satisfaction over the involvement of community sectors in the campaign, underscoring its goal of enhancing Delhi's environment. The CM pointed out that collectively reaching the target of 70 lakh trees could significantly transform the city's ecological footprint.

Engaging with the public on social media platform 'X', Gupta posted visuals from the event, including her planting a vermilion sapling. She connected the act to the broader narrative of women's empowerment, as the 'sindoor' made from the tree's flowers symbolizes the valor of Indian women. The initiative, initially introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also serves as a reminder of the significant Operation Sindoor, representing a broader environmental consciousness in India.

Additionally, Rekha Gupta did not hold back from criticizing the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing them of resisting initiatives that carried the central government's name, including the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. This, she suggested, was rooted in reluctance to embrace beneficial programs, such as the Ayushman Yojana and PM Awas Yojana, vital for societal welfare.

