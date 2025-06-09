Left Menu

Delhi Targets 70 Lakh Trees with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Campaign

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' aiming to plant over 70 lakh trees. Encouraging citizens and organizations to contribute, the initiative symbolizes environmental protection and honors Indian women's valor. Gupta criticized previous administrations for dismissing central government programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:38 IST
Delhi Targets 70 Lakh Trees with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' Campaign
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi saw a green commitment on Monday as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta spearheaded the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, an ambitious initiative targeting the plantation of more than 70 lakh trees this season. Speaking at the event, Gupta shared her enthusiasm, highlighting the participation of every Delhi department and school in this significant environmental effort.

The campaign urges individuals and organizations to plant at least one tree to honor Mother Nature and Earth. Gupta expressed satisfaction over the involvement of community sectors in the campaign, underscoring its goal of enhancing Delhi's environment. The CM pointed out that collectively reaching the target of 70 lakh trees could significantly transform the city's ecological footprint.

Engaging with the public on social media platform 'X', Gupta posted visuals from the event, including her planting a vermilion sapling. She connected the act to the broader narrative of women's empowerment, as the 'sindoor' made from the tree's flowers symbolizes the valor of Indian women. The initiative, initially introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also serves as a reminder of the significant Operation Sindoor, representing a broader environmental consciousness in India.

Additionally, Rekha Gupta did not hold back from criticizing the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, accusing them of resisting initiatives that carried the central government's name, including the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. This, she suggested, was rooted in reluctance to embrace beneficial programs, such as the Ayushman Yojana and PM Awas Yojana, vital for societal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025