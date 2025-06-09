Left Menu

European Markets Brace for Sino-U.S. Trade Talks Impact

European shares remained steady on Monday as investors awaited important trade talks between the U.S. and China in London aimed at easing trade tensions. The STOXX 600 index held flat following a week of gains, with mixed performances across different sectors and notable movements from Alphawave and Qualcomm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 12:48 IST
European Markets Brace for Sino-U.S. Trade Talks Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares began the week in a subdued manner, holding onto last week's gains amid anticipation of crucial Sino-U.S. trade talks set to occur later Monday in London.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index experienced a stagnant start to the day, stalled at 553.72 points by 0708 GMT, following a strong performance over the previous four sessions. Investors are closely watching the meeting between top U.S. and Chinese officials, hopeful for signs of easing tensions in the ongoing trade battle between the world's largest economies.

The talks come on the heels of a phone call between the U.S. and Chinese presidents, who agreed to further negotiations. The market saw technology and construction shares lagging, while real estate and mining sector gains cushioned losses. Notably, Alphawave's stock soared 22% after Qualcomm's $2.4 billion acquisition move. Meanwhile, certain European markets remained closed for a local holiday.

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025