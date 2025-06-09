Twists Unravel in Indore Murder Case: Arrests and Key Developments

In a significant development, the Indore Couple murder case witnessed dramatic progress as authorities in Ghazipur apprehended Sonam Raghuvanshi, widow of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, alongside three other suspects. These arrests were confirmed by Indore's Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, who revealed that Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, and Akash Rajput had been detained for questioning.

The police operation involved close cooperation between DGP Madhya Pradesh and DGP Meghalaya, as intensified searches, bolstered by inputs from Shillong Police, culminated in the recovery of Sonam in Ghazipur. Investigation efforts are being furthered as another suspect, identified only as Anand, emerges on the police radar.

The chronology of the case outlines that Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi tied the knot on May 11, subsequently embarking on a vacation to Shillong. Maintaining contact with their family until May 23, communication ceased, prompting police intervention. Ultimately, Raja's body was discovered on June 2, catalyzing a formal murder investigation, with authorities working in collaboration across geographic boundaries to uncover the truth.