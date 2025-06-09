Gujarat CM Lauds Swaminarayan Gurukul for Reviving Ancient Education System

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the inauguration of the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, Vadodara district, hailing it as a pivotal stride towards rejuvenating India's historic education paradigm. The institution, he noted, embodies a unique synthesis of contemporary infrastructure and time-honored virtues.

In a message via X, Patel expressed his honor at witnessing the launch of the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Complex. He highlighted the institution's dual focus on delivering high-standard education and instilling core moral values, essential for shaping well-rounded individuals.

The Chief Minister lauded the Gurukul model as a custodian of religious, cultural, and disciplined educational practices. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' ethos, he commended the educational reforms emphasizing instruction in native languages, technical expertise, and value-based learning.

Optimistic about the Gurukul's societal impact, Patel envisaged its students as pivotal contributors to India's broader developmental objectives. Earlier, he unveiled 'Sonani Hatdi' in Ahmedabad, a book chronicling the Patidar community's storied legacy. He stressed the power of unity and collaboration in overcoming challenges and fostering prosperity.

