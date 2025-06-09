Left Menu

Gujarat CM Lauds Swaminarayan Gurukul for Reviving Ancient Education System

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, praising it for intertwining modern amenities with traditional values. He emphasized its role in fostering both educational success and moral integrity, aligning with PM Modi's vision of blending development and heritage. Patel underscores communal cooperation for progressive societal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:30 IST
Gujarat CM Lauds Swaminarayan Gurukul for Reviving Ancient Education System
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly built Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi. (Photo/X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel graced the inauguration of the Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, Vadodara district, hailing it as a pivotal stride towards rejuvenating India's historic education paradigm. The institution, he noted, embodies a unique synthesis of contemporary infrastructure and time-honored virtues.

In a message via X, Patel expressed his honor at witnessing the launch of the Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Complex. He highlighted the institution's dual focus on delivering high-standard education and instilling core moral values, essential for shaping well-rounded individuals.

The Chief Minister lauded the Gurukul model as a custodian of religious, cultural, and disciplined educational practices. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' ethos, he commended the educational reforms emphasizing instruction in native languages, technical expertise, and value-based learning.

Optimistic about the Gurukul's societal impact, Patel envisaged its students as pivotal contributors to India's broader developmental objectives. Earlier, he unveiled 'Sonani Hatdi' in Ahmedabad, a book chronicling the Patidar community's storied legacy. He stressed the power of unity and collaboration in overcoming challenges and fostering prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025