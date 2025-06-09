Murae Organisor Ltd Enters Agro Commodity Market with Major Supply Orders

Murae Organisor Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, announced substantial success in its newly formed agri commodity division. On Monday, the company secured supply orders totaling Rs 297 crore from a diverse range of industries.

The orders span the FMCG, agri-processing, and commodity trade sectors and involve multiple domestic institutional clients, according to a statement from Murae Organisor. The company will deliver an array of essential agricultural commodities, such as mustard seeds, groundnuts, chickpeas, and other oilseeds and pulses, to various destinations following clients' specific schedules.

The initial tranche of orders, valued at approximately Rs 57 crore, is set to be fulfilled within the next 30 days. Strategically, Murae Organisor is expanding into the agro-industrial sector with plans to invest Rs 25 crore in a distillery facility and a pomegranate plantation in Kutch.

