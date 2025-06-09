Left Menu

Bayer's BICOTA: Revolutionizing Rice Pest Management in India

Bayer AG introduces BICOTA, a pest management product for rice farmers in India, targeting stem borers with long-lasting protection. Launching in 11 states by June 2025, BICOTA aims to enhance yields and reduce labor costs, supporting Bayer's focus on agricultural innovations in emerging markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:27 IST
Bayer's BICOTA: Revolutionizing Rice Pest Management in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bayer AG has unveiled BICOTA, a new pest management solution specifically crafted to assist rice farmers in combating stem borer pests. This launch marks a strategic expansion of the German life sciences company's agricultural offerings in key rice-growing regions of India, including Punjab and Haryana.

With BICOTA set for release in June 2025 across 11 states, Bayer promises superior crop protection benefits. The new product not only guarantees longer-lasting defense with a single application but also fosters better root and tiller growth compared to existing products on the market. Mohan Babu, Bayer's COO for India's Crop Science Division, highlighted the company's commitment to simplifying farmers' lives through innovation.

BICOTA is formulated as a user-friendly granular application compatible with Integrated Pest Management strategies. As Bayer enhances its agricultural portfolio, the roll-out of BICOTA aligns with its broader strategic objectives in emerging markets, tackling the ongoing pest management challenges exacerbated by evolving weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025