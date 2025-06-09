Bayer's BICOTA: Revolutionizing Rice Pest Management in India

Bayer AG has unveiled BICOTA, a new pest management solution specifically crafted to assist rice farmers in combating stem borer pests. This launch marks a strategic expansion of the German life sciences company's agricultural offerings in key rice-growing regions of India, including Punjab and Haryana.

With BICOTA set for release in June 2025 across 11 states, Bayer promises superior crop protection benefits. The new product not only guarantees longer-lasting defense with a single application but also fosters better root and tiller growth compared to existing products on the market. Mohan Babu, Bayer's COO for India's Crop Science Division, highlighted the company's commitment to simplifying farmers' lives through innovation.

BICOTA is formulated as a user-friendly granular application compatible with Integrated Pest Management strategies. As Bayer enhances its agricultural portfolio, the roll-out of BICOTA aligns with its broader strategic objectives in emerging markets, tackling the ongoing pest management challenges exacerbated by evolving weather patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)