First Citizens Expands in Bengaluru: Strengthening India's Role in Global Banking

Bengaluru has become the latest point of expansion for First Citizens as the bank opens a new office to bolster its operational capacity. First Citizens India, part of First Citizens BancShares, will leverage the expansive talent pool in India to enhance its technology and operational capabilities.

A top 20 bank in the United States with over $200 billion in assets, First Citizens is making strategic investments in digital transformation and operational resilience. The new facility in Bengaluru is designed for collaboration, supporting key areas like technology, enterprise operations, and cybersecurity.

The opening of this new office underscores First Citizens' commitment to building financial security and serving client needs. It provides a modern, digitally-enabled environment that fosters collaboration across functions, promising career development and opportunities for new hires, according to Jeff Ward and Satya Prakash Ranjan of First Citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)