Left Menu

India's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Production Set to Skyrocket

India is poised to produce surplus sugar for at least two years, as boosted sugarcane cultivation due to increased rainfall improves yields. This production rebound will enable more exports in 2025/26, following years of restrictions due to drought-impaired yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:57 IST
India's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Production Set to Skyrocket
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is on track to produce surplus sugar for at least two consecutive years, as millions of farmers expand their sugarcane cultivation areas amid plentiful rainfall, improving crop yields. Growers and industry officials report a positive outlook for the country's sugar production.

This rebound in production means the world's second-largest sugar producer could increase exports in 2025/26. This comes after poor rainfall previously cut yields and led to two years of export restrictions. Farmers in leading sugar-producing states like Maharashtra are optimistic, citing favorable weather conditions as a catalyst for increased planting.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) forecasts a nearly 20% rise in gross sugar production in 2025/26, reaching 35 million metric tons. While India's 2024/25 sugar production might dip below consumption due to past drought impacts, the positive production forecast for the following years encourages a potential export increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025