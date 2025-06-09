India's Sweet Surge: Sugarcane Production Set to Skyrocket

India is on track to produce surplus sugar for at least two consecutive years, as millions of farmers expand their sugarcane cultivation areas amid plentiful rainfall, improving crop yields. Growers and industry officials report a positive outlook for the country's sugar production.

This rebound in production means the world's second-largest sugar producer could increase exports in 2025/26. This comes after poor rainfall previously cut yields and led to two years of export restrictions. Farmers in leading sugar-producing states like Maharashtra are optimistic, citing favorable weather conditions as a catalyst for increased planting.

The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) forecasts a nearly 20% rise in gross sugar production in 2025/26, reaching 35 million metric tons. While India's 2024/25 sugar production might dip below consumption due to past drought impacts, the positive production forecast for the following years encourages a potential export increase.

