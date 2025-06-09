London Talks: U.S.-China Trade Wars Set for Breakthrough
Top U.S. and Chinese officials are convening in London for crucial trade talks amidst escalating tensions. Aimed at easing tariff disputes and export controls, these negotiations follow a preliminary Geneva agreement. The stakes are high, as the discussions impact global supply chains, stock markets, and rare earth shipments.
Key U.S. and Chinese officials met in London on Monday to address a trade dispute intensified by recent tit-for-tat tariffs and export controls affecting global supply chains.
The talks, held at Lancaster House, aim to rekindle a Geneva agreement that had momentarily eased tensions between Washington and Beijing.
Led by top U.S. and Chinese representatives, the discussions focus on reducing import taxes and addressing issues like rare earth shipments, pivotal to sectors like automotive and aerospace.
