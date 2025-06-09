London Talks: U.S.-China Trade Wars Set for Breakthrough

Key U.S. and Chinese officials met in London on Monday to address a trade dispute intensified by recent tit-for-tat tariffs and export controls affecting global supply chains.

The talks, held at Lancaster House, aim to rekindle a Geneva agreement that had momentarily eased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Led by top U.S. and Chinese representatives, the discussions focus on reducing import taxes and addressing issues like rare earth shipments, pivotal to sectors like automotive and aerospace.

