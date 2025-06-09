Left Menu

London Talks: U.S.-China Trade Wars Set for Breakthrough

Top U.S. and Chinese officials are convening in London for crucial trade talks amidst escalating tensions. Aimed at easing tariff disputes and export controls, these negotiations follow a preliminary Geneva agreement. The stakes are high, as the discussions impact global supply chains, stock markets, and rare earth shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:19 IST
London Talks: U.S.-China Trade Wars Set for Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Key U.S. and Chinese officials met in London on Monday to address a trade dispute intensified by recent tit-for-tat tariffs and export controls affecting global supply chains.

The talks, held at Lancaster House, aim to rekindle a Geneva agreement that had momentarily eased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Led by top U.S. and Chinese representatives, the discussions focus on reducing import taxes and addressing issues like rare earth shipments, pivotal to sectors like automotive and aerospace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025