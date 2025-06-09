Left Menu

Wall Street and Global Markets Stir Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Wall Street indices saw a slight increase as U.S. and Chinese trade representatives met in London. Discussions focused on critical minerals and trade policies. The U.S. dollar saw fluctuations, with global markets displaying mixed performances amid tensions and economic data releases from China affecting sentiments.

Wall Street indices edged slightly upward as U.S. dollar gains were pared during London talks aimed at resolving trade disputes between the United States and China. The S&P 500 E-minis and Nasdaq 100 E-minis both exhibited subtle increases amid ongoing discussions centred around trade policies.

The MSCI world shares index reached a record high, although Europe's STOXX 600 faced pressure from aerospace and defense sectors. Key figures from Washington, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, met with Chinese officials to deliberate on critical minerals crucial to both economies.

Increased momentum from these negotiations may offer a boost to markets at the week's start, despite prevailing uncertainties. Meanwhile, economic data from China showed slowed export growth, hinting at broader impacts of existing trade tensions, leading to varying performances in global markets.

