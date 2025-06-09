Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Government: Milestones in Agriculture and the Case for One Nation, One Election
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights 11 years of Modi's administration with achievements in agriculture, crediting visionary policies for a 40% rise in production. He advocates for simultaneous elections to conserve resources and focus on sustained policy implementation, unveiling the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence for millet promotion.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the 11-year milestone of the Modi government by highlighting its remarkable achievements in the agricultural sector. During his address in Rangareddy, Telangana, Chouhan underscored the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and policies on agriculture.
The minister described the day as "historic" and celebrated a year full of accomplishments in the government's third term. He noted a 5.4% agricultural growth rate in the fourth quarter and credited Modi's leadership for a 40% increase in foodgrain production over the last decade, with full grain storages as testament.
Chouhan emphasized the push towards millet production, a recognized superfood, through the foundation of the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence. He also participated in the One Nation, One Election campaign in Bengaluru, advocating for simultaneous elections to optimize resources and focus on long-term development goals, reducing governance disruptions.
