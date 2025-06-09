Left Menu

Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Government: Milestones in Agriculture and the Case for One Nation, One Election

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlights 11 years of Modi's administration with achievements in agriculture, crediting visionary policies for a 40% rise in production. He advocates for simultaneous elections to conserve resources and focus on sustained policy implementation, unveiling the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence for millet promotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:04 IST
Celebrating 11 Years of Modi Government: Milestones in Agriculture and the Case for One Nation, One Election
Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan marked the 11-year milestone of the Modi government by highlighting its remarkable achievements in the agricultural sector. During his address in Rangareddy, Telangana, Chouhan underscored the positive impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and policies on agriculture.

The minister described the day as "historic" and celebrated a year full of accomplishments in the government's third term. He noted a 5.4% agricultural growth rate in the fourth quarter and credited Modi's leadership for a 40% increase in foodgrain production over the last decade, with full grain storages as testament.

Chouhan emphasized the push towards millet production, a recognized superfood, through the foundation of the Shri Ann Global Centre of Excellence. He also participated in the One Nation, One Election campaign in Bengaluru, advocating for simultaneous elections to optimize resources and focus on long-term development goals, reducing governance disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025