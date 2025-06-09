SEBI's New FAQs: Navigating the Updated Research Analyst Regulations
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to release updated FAQs for Research Analysts to reflect recent regulatory changes. A consultation paper invites public feedback to enhance clarity concerning these revisions. The initiative aims to guide compliance following the December 2024 amendments to SEBI regulations.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is set to overhaul its existing frequently asked questions (FAQs) concerning Research Analysts (RAs). The move comes as the regulator seeks to integrate recent regulatory amendments.
To this effect, SEBI has issued a consultation paper containing a draft circular filled with updated FAQs. This document intends to solicit public feedback and improve clarity on the regulatory changes impacting Research Analysts.
The original FAQs, dating back to 2014, have been a key resource for compliance. However, SEBI issued amendments in December 2024, prompting the need to update guidance. Stakeholders have until June 30 to comment on the proposed changes, with finalisation expected in the form of a new circular.
