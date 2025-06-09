Reviving Tradition: CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the newly constructed Swaminarayan Gurukul in Dabhoi, Vadodara district, marking the formal beginning of its academic activities. The event saw attendance from notable saints, spiritual figures, and dignitaries, highlighting the fusion of traditional values and modern educational methods.

CM Patel emphasized the enduring importance of value-based education within the Indian academic framework. He drew parallels between ancient Gurukul traditions, where sages educated princes, and today's efforts to integrate traditional teachings with contemporary advancements. Patel highlighted the educational legacy of revered figures like Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, who were tutored by sages, reflecting a deep-seated respect for India's rich cultural history.

The Chief Minister noted that institutions like Swaminarayan Gurukul are essential in contemporary times, merging Gurukul ethos with modern technology, thus offering students holistic development. The integration of a modern hostel and a technology-enabled school campus is indicative of a novel era in education, blending tradition with innovation. CM Patel expressed optimism about nurturing a generation rooted in patriotism, spirituality, and values.

Reflecting on the New Education Policy, CM Patel remarked on the revival of ancient educational practices akin to Nalanda and Takshashila, underscoring the emphasis on native languages and quality improvements spearheaded by the state government through campaigns like Gunotsav. He highlighted initiatives to bolster girls' education, including Kanya Kelavani and Shala Praveshotsav.

Under schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati Yojana, a significant boost has been noted in enrollments in science streams, with a 27% increase recorded within a year. With initiatives like Mission School of Excellence and Vidya Samiksha Kendra, educational standards have seen notable enhancements.

CM Patel underscored Prime Minister Modi's aim to establish India as Viksit Bharat by 2047, calling for a collective effort to educate and inspire a value-driven "Amrit Generation." The Swaminarayan Gurukul, Patel added, plays a pivotal role in environmental projects like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Catch the Rain, and no usage of single-use plastics.

Lauding the Prime Minister and the Indian Army for the successful Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister stressed this as a cornerstone in India's defense against terrorism, shaping future national defense strategies. MLA Shailesh Mehta and other dignitaries praised the Chief Minister's developmental efforts in Darbhavati Nagari through the establishment of this Gurukul, emphasizing its role in value-based education.

MLA Jitubhai Vaghani highlighted the distinctive difference in education philosophy when managed by spiritual leaders, contrasting it with profit-driven entities. Swaminarayan Gurukul stands as a beacon of value-rich education, seamlessly combining modern technology with moral teachings, grooming students in Indianness and patriotism.

