Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Global stocks witnessed an uptick on Monday as the U.S. and China initiated negotiations in London to ease their brewing trade tensions. The conflict, stretching beyond tariffs, involves critical supply chains, causing global economic concerns.

Despite positive movements in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, the Dow experienced declines, partly due to underperformance by Travelers and McDonald's, as the latter faced a downgrade by Morgan Stanley. European markets also displayed slight dips, whereas the MSCI's global index remained resilient.

Attention now turns to upcoming U.S. economic data, including inflation figures, which may influence Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, top U.S. and Chinese officials are engaging closely to address key issues amidst the trade stirred uncertainties.

