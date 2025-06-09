Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Honoring Courage and Sacrifice

The Indian Army will commemorate the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrating the indomitable spirit and courage of its personnel who defended India's borders in 1999. Scheduled to conclude on July 26, the annual event honors the successful Operation Vijay that saw strategic heights reclaimed from Pakistani intrusions.

The Kargil conflict is remembered for its significant political, military, and diplomatic maneuvers, characterized by strategic surprises and a restrained focus on the Kargil-Siachen sectors. This year, the commemoration promises a vibrant mix of activities designed to engage local communities and honor the legacy of war heroes, reflecting the Indian Army's spirit in the harsh Western Ladakh terrain.

As part of the events, a first-of-its-kind Special Outreach Drive will honor the Next of Kin of war heroes who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War. Indian Army representatives will visit 545 families across 25 States, 2 Union Territories, and Nepal, offering gratitude, mementos, and assistance while addressing any grievances. Memorabilia collected will be preserved at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras.

The commemorative activities will culminate on July 26 with a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial, paying tribute to the bravehearts. This extended homage not only honors the past but also inspires future generations to uphold values of service and sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)