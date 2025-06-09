Swift Aid for Border Districts: Amit Shah Allocates Rs 25 Crore for Post-Shelling Rehabilitation

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned an additional Rs 25 crore to facilitate the reconstruction of 2,060 houses devastated by Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts. This follows the Prime Minister's pledge of further compensation for these affected households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that each entirely demolished house would receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged homes would be allotted Rs 1 lakh. The Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated its commitment to expediting the relief assistance, highlighting that similar support would be extended to Punjab's border areas.

During his visit to Poonch in May 2025, Shah personally delivered compassionate appointment letters to families of cross-border shelling victims. Addressing the immediate repercussions of Operation Sindoor, the administration swiftly evacuated 3.25 lakh residents, provided shelter and essential services, and deployed substantial emergency resources.

