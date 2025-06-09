Left Menu

Swift Aid for Border Districts: Amit Shah Allocates Rs 25 Crore for Post-Shelling Rehabilitation

Home Minister Amit Shah has allocated Rs 25 crore for rebuilding 2,060 homes damaged by Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir. Following PM Modi's announcement of compensation, the Ministry of Home Affairs is ensuring efficient delivery of aid. Similar assistance will extend to Punjab's border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sanctioned an additional Rs 25 crore to facilitate the reconstruction of 2,060 houses devastated by Pakistani shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's border districts. This follows the Prime Minister's pledge of further compensation for these affected households.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that each entirely demolished house would receive Rs 2 lakh, while partially damaged homes would be allotted Rs 1 lakh. The Ministry of Home Affairs reiterated its commitment to expediting the relief assistance, highlighting that similar support would be extended to Punjab's border areas.

During his visit to Poonch in May 2025, Shah personally delivered compassionate appointment letters to families of cross-border shelling victims. Addressing the immediate repercussions of Operation Sindoor, the administration swiftly evacuated 3.25 lakh residents, provided shelter and essential services, and deployed substantial emergency resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

