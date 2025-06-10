Easing Tensions Boost Markets Amid US-China Trade Talks

Stocks were buoyant on Tuesday amid ongoing trade talks between the United States and China, signaling possible easing tensions between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed optimism over the discussions at Lancaster House in London, set to resume after a positive first day. Market analysts noted that record-high levels indicate investor confidence in the talks' progress.

Global markets looked toward potential announcements, as negotiations continued with key U.S. officials and their Chinese counterparts. Any progress would provide relief, mitigating the impact of Trump's past chaotic tariffs and fostering global growth.