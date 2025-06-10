Left Menu

Prime Suspect Sonam Raghuvanshi Captured in Alleged Contract Killing

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, has been detained by Meghalaya Police. The crime allegedly occurred during a honeymoon in Meghalaya, involving contract killers. Sonam was arrested in Bihar and will be taken to Shillong for further investigation.

Inside visuals from Patna's Phulwari Sharif Police Station (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, Meghalaya Police have apprehended Sonam Raghuvanshi, the primary suspect in the chilling murder case of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore resident. She was brought to Phulwari Sarif police station in Patna, Bihar, and is set to be transported to Shillong on a transit remand for further inquiry.

On Monday, the police secured transit remand for Sonam and three accomplices linked to Raja's death, which allegedly occurred during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya. Reports suggest the homicide was orchestrated by Sonam, who hired contract killers. The accused were briefly detained in various locations before being transferred to Shillong for deeper investigation.

A senior Uttar Pradesh police official recounted that Sonam was located near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur stretch. Following her capture, she was kept at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur and underwent a medical evaluation before being handed to Shillong authorities. Four suspects are now in custody, with the police actively pursuing one remaining fugitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

