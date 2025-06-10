Chhattisgarh IED Blast: Tragic Loss of ASP Sparks Nation's Outrage

In a tragic turn of events, Chhattisgarh's Sukma district witnessed the loss of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje due to a Naxal-triggered explosive device. The explosives, recovered and neutralized at the site by the Bomb Disposal Squad, have sparked widespread condemnation among state officials.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his dismay over the attack, commending ASP Giripunje's bravery and assuring that his sacrifice would endure as a beacon of resilience. Emphasizing the waning strength of the Naxals, Sai remarked that such desperate acts emerged from their final throes of defiance.

The blast, which took place near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road, left several officers injured. Immediate medical attention was provided, and further treatment will follow in Raipur. Deputy CM Arun Sao shared the government's commitment to offering comprehensive medical support to the injured, illustrating a united front against such violent acts.

