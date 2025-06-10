Operation Sindoor: India’s Global Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene with the all-party global delegation on Tuesday at 7 PM at his official residence, Lok Kalyan Marg, under the ambit of Operation Sindoor's global outreach.

Seven distinguished groups, including Opposition legislators like Supriya Sule of NCP-SCP and Congress' Shashi Tharoor, have embarked on diplomatic missions across various world capitals to advocate for India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a strategic response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives, delegations comprising over 50 officials, including MPs and former ambassadors, visited more than 30 nations.

Leading these groups were MPs such as BJP's Baijayant Panda who focused on the Middle East, and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who targeted European nations.

Other notable leaders included JD(U)'s Sanjay Kumar Jha in Asia and Shrikant Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena in Africa.

These missions not only underscored India's stance against terrorism but also highlighted Pakistan's alleged support in sponsoring terrorism, urging for its inclusion in the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list.

India's military strikes in response to the attack tallied significant casualties among terrorist operatives linked to groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)