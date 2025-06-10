Haryana Sets the Stage for Historic International Yoga Day Celebrations in Kurukshetra

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took part in the Yoga Utsav at the Haryana Assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday, preceding the worldwide observance of International Yoga Day on June 21. He was joined by notable figures including Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha.

On Monday, CM Saini highlighted that tackling cleanliness in tandem with yoga would expedite India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'. Preparations are in full swing with the launch of a cleanliness drive on May 27 and the initiation of daily yoga sessions, gearing up for the grand occasion on June 21.

Saini recalled the global embrace of yoga following PM Narendra Modi's proposal at the United Nations, with 177 countries adopting yoga practices. Saini championed the ancient practice as a path to health and well-being, noting the upcoming event in Kurukshetra as historic.

In a meeting held at the Multi-Art Cultural Centre in Kurukshetra, CM Saini called upon institutions, NGOs, and businesses to support the event, urging Patanjali Yog Peeth to elevate yoga awareness within the city. He acknowledged Swami Ramdev's global promotion of yoga, celebrating his return to Kurukshetra on June 21 as a source of local pride.

The International Yoga Day will promote the theme 'One Earth, One Health' with Haryana's slogan 'Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt', while PM Modi is anticipated to lead celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)