Celebrating 11 Years of Modi's Leadership: A Revolution in India's Defense and Welfare

As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government marks 11 years in power, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed his admiration for the 'Make in India' initiative, particularly in the defense sector, and the central government's firm stance against terrorism and Naxalism.

Posting on social media platform X, CM Dhami attributed the modernization and self-reliance of India's defense capabilities over the past 11 years to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, describing it as 'revolutionary.' Emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance approach, he argued that decisive policies have forced long-standing internal threats to retreat. Dhami also pointed to the success of Operation Sindoor as evidence of India's proactive military strategy on the global stage.

Highlighting the impact of 'Make in India,' CM Dhami lauded how India has transitioned from a defense importer to an exporter. He noted that under Modi's leadership, India exported defense equipment worth Rs 23622 crore in 2024-25, up from Rs 1940 crore in 2014-15. Dhami also mentioned the construction of INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, as a significant achievement.

Speaking at an event in Uttarakhand, CM Dhami expressed gratitude to PM Modi for 11 years of governance focused on national security and welfare. He highlighted various welfare schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which have reportedly helped lift 27 crore people out of poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)