Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Honor Fallen Officer, Condemns Naxal Violence

In a heartfelt tribute, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai honored the late ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who tragically lost his life in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Sukma. The Chief Minister vowed that Giripunje's sacrifice would not be in vain, emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism.

On Tuesday, Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries, paid their respects to ASP Giripunje at the Mana Fourth Battalion in Raipur. Family members, residents, and police officials joined the tribute, mourning the loss of a dedicated and brave officer.

ASP Giripunje was killed on Monday in the blast, drawing widespread condemnation from state leaders. Sai visited the grieving family, promising support and condemning the Naxalite's actions. He assured that those injured in the attack would receive the best medical care available in Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)