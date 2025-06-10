Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Honor Fallen Officer, Condemns Naxal Violence

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai honored ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who was killed in a Naxalite IED blast in Sukma. Sai vowed that Giripunje's sacrifice would not be in vain and reiterated his commitment to end Naxalism. Dignitaries and officials joined in paying their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:31 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vows to Honor Fallen Officer, Condemns Naxal Violence
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai honored the late ASP Akash Rao Giripunje, who tragically lost his life in an IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites in Sukma. The Chief Minister vowed that Giripunje's sacrifice would not be in vain, emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism.

On Tuesday, Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by Assembly Speaker Raman Singh and other dignitaries, paid their respects to ASP Giripunje at the Mana Fourth Battalion in Raipur. Family members, residents, and police officials joined the tribute, mourning the loss of a dedicated and brave officer.

ASP Giripunje was killed on Monday in the blast, drawing widespread condemnation from state leaders. Sai visited the grieving family, promising support and condemning the Naxalite's actions. He assured that those injured in the attack would receive the best medical care available in Raipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025