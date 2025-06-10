Left Menu

Tax Turbulence: Leela Palaces Hotel Operator Faces Rs 4.66 Crore Demand

Schloss Bangalore, operating under Brookfield's wing, faces a Rs 4.66 crore tax demand after its subsidiary received notices from the Central GST department for alleged tax violations. The notices involve wrongful adjustment of tax liability and non-payment of IGST on imported services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:06 IST
Tax Turbulence: Leela Palaces Hotel Operator Faces Rs 4.66 Crore Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Schloss Bangalore, which manages Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts, finds itself in a financial quandary after its subsidiary Tulsi Palace Resort Private Limited (TPRPL) received show cause notices from the Jaipur Central GST department. The notices demand Rs 4.66 crore for alleged non-compliance with tax norms.

TPRPL is accused of improperly adjusting tax liabilities and neglecting IGST payments on imported services under the reverse charge mechanism. These allegations pertain to transactions during the financial years from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

In response, Schloss Bangalore filed a regulatory document affirming its intent to contest the claims. They believe the notices will not significantly impact the company's financial standing or operations, intending to address the adjudicating authority accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025