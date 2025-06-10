Global Markets Steady Amid US-China Trade Optimism

Global financial markets remained steady on Tuesday as trade negotiations between the United States and China extended into a second day. Investors were optimistic about the talks, potentially signaling a reduction in tensions between these economic superpowers.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials expressed optimism about the discussions' progress, a sentiment echoed by President Trump's positive remarks. Markets have been on edge due to shifts in trade policies, which have impacted global supply chains.

The MSCI All-Country World index approached record highs, while U.S. stock futures showed minor gains. Despite this, uncertainty about long-term tariff policies persists, with economists forecasting U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports may stabilize at 40%.

(With inputs from agencies.)