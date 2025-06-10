Global Markets Steady Amid US-China Trade Optimism
Global stocks and the dollar held steady as the U.S.-China trade talks continued, raising hopes of easing tensions. Officials, including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, reported positive progress. Markets showed resilience, although uncertainties about tariffs and trade policies remain, affecting global economic growth and investor confidence.
Global financial markets remained steady on Tuesday as trade negotiations between the United States and China extended into a second day. Investors were optimistic about the talks, potentially signaling a reduction in tensions between these economic superpowers.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials expressed optimism about the discussions' progress, a sentiment echoed by President Trump's positive remarks. Markets have been on edge due to shifts in trade policies, which have impacted global supply chains.
The MSCI All-Country World index approached record highs, while U.S. stock futures showed minor gains. Despite this, uncertainty about long-term tariff policies persists, with economists forecasting U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports may stabilize at 40%.
