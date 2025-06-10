India Stands Firm on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: BJP MP Highlights Global Tour

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, spearheading an all-party delegation, reaffirmed India's staunch zero-tolerance stance against cross-border terrorism during a global engagement tour. The delegation, which included representatives from various political parties, met with foreign counterparts to articulate India's concerns about Pakistan's military-terrorist alliance.

Prasad stressed that the military-embedded governance in Pakistan poses a significant threat, as terrorism is used as a strategic tool. Emphasizing historical perspectives, he highlighted India's efforts toward peaceful relations despite Pakistan's continued support for terror activities.

Recalling specific terror incidents, including the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama attacks, Prasad detailed India's retaliatory actions and underscored the nation's economic advancement compared to Pakistan. The tour also provided a platform to engage with the Indian diaspora, who showed strong support, contrasted by protests from Pakistan affiliates potentially funded by loans.

