Left Menu

India Stands Firm on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: BJP MP Highlights Global Tour

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized India's firm zero-tolerance policy against cross-border terrorism during a multinational tour. The delegation conveyed concerns about Pakistan's military-terrorist nexus to global leaders. Prasad highlighted India's consistent efforts for peaceful ties and its economic strides amid Pakistan's terror-linked challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:42 IST
India Stands Firm on Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism: BJP MP Highlights Global Tour
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and leader of all-party delegation (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, spearheading an all-party delegation, reaffirmed India's staunch zero-tolerance stance against cross-border terrorism during a global engagement tour. The delegation, which included representatives from various political parties, met with foreign counterparts to articulate India's concerns about Pakistan's military-terrorist alliance.

Prasad stressed that the military-embedded governance in Pakistan poses a significant threat, as terrorism is used as a strategic tool. Emphasizing historical perspectives, he highlighted India's efforts toward peaceful relations despite Pakistan's continued support for terror activities.

Recalling specific terror incidents, including the 2016 Uri and 2019 Pulwama attacks, Prasad detailed India's retaliatory actions and underscored the nation's economic advancement compared to Pakistan. The tour also provided a platform to engage with the Indian diaspora, who showed strong support, contrasted by protests from Pakistan affiliates potentially funded by loans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025