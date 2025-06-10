Left Menu

Markets Hesitate as U.S.-China Trade Talks Loom

Wall Street's main indexes opened relatively flat on Tuesday, as investors are on edge waiting for the results of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones slightly dipped, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed modest gains in early trading.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:10 IST
On Tuesday, the opening of Wall Street's main indexes was marked by a cautious mood among investors. The financial community is closely watching the ongoing trade discussions between the United States and China, which are pivotal in easing the trade tensions that have impacted global markets throughout the year.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a minor decline, losing 23.5 points or 0.05%, and stood at 42,738.27. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 nudged up by 4.0 points, a 0.07% increase, reaching 6,009.91. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite climbed 28.9 points, equivalent to a 0.15% rise, settling at 19,620.108.

The reserved movement of these indexes reflects investor caution and the anticipation surrounding the outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks. These negotiations are crucial as market participants hope for resolutions that could mitigate the trade dispute's detrimental effects on the global economy.

