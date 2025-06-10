Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers Advised to Await Monsoon for Sowing

The Maharashtra agriculture department advises farmers to delay sowing until June 15 due to an expected delay in the southwest monsoon becoming fully active. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are forecasted. The state cabinet is monitoring water availability and storage levels, while ensuring seed and fertiliser supply remains adequate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:24 IST
The Maharashtra agriculture department has urged farmers to exercise patience and hold off on sowing activities until June 15, due to predictions that the southwest monsoon will become fully active later this month.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a warning about potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, advising both farmers and fisherfolk to remain vigilant.

A state cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reviewed the current monsoon status, crop water availability, and dam storage statistics. Official reports indicate that while some districts are experiencing below-average rainfall, others maintain satisfactory water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

