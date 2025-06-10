Maharashtra Farmers Advised to Await Monsoon for Sowing

The Maharashtra agriculture department has urged farmers to exercise patience and hold off on sowing activities until June 15, due to predictions that the southwest monsoon will become fully active later this month.

The Chief Minister's Office issued a warning about potential thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, advising both farmers and fisherfolk to remain vigilant.

A state cabinet meeting, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reviewed the current monsoon status, crop water availability, and dam storage statistics. Official reports indicate that while some districts are experiencing below-average rainfall, others maintain satisfactory water levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)