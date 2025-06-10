TA Associates Sells Stake in AU Small Finance Bank

On Tuesday, the private equity firm TA Associates exited its investment in AU Small Finance Bank by selling a 1.26 percent stake for Rs 714 crore via the open market.

According to BSE bulk deal data, TA Associates, through its arm TA FDI Investors, sold 93.90 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 760.07 each, totalling Rs 713.78 crore. The identity of the buyers remains undisclosed.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank dipped 0.93 percent, closing at Rs 764.70. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia sold 1.25 lakh Bajaj Finserv shares for Rs 25 crore to BNP Paribas, with the shares falling 0.92 percent, closing at Rs 1998.35 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)