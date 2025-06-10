Left Menu

TA Associates Sells Stake in AU Small Finance Bank

TA Associates sold its 1.26% stake in AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 714 crore through an open market transaction. The shares were sold at Rs 760.07 each, and the buyers remain unidentified. A separate deal saw Morgan Stanley sell Bajaj Finserv shares, acquired by BNP Paribas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:58 IST
  • India

On Tuesday, the private equity firm TA Associates exited its investment in AU Small Finance Bank by selling a 1.26 percent stake for Rs 714 crore via the open market.

According to BSE bulk deal data, TA Associates, through its arm TA FDI Investors, sold 93.90 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 760.07 each, totalling Rs 713.78 crore. The identity of the buyers remains undisclosed.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank dipped 0.93 percent, closing at Rs 764.70. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia sold 1.25 lakh Bajaj Finserv shares for Rs 25 crore to BNP Paribas, with the shares falling 0.92 percent, closing at Rs 1998.35 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

