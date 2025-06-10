Modi's Milestone: 11 Years of Transformation & Growth in India

In a testament to the transformative decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton extolled the tenure as a 'golden era' in Indian history. Speaking at a press conference in Kohima, the BJP leader spotlighted the nationwide campaign celebrating 11 years of the Modi government's leadership.

Under the theme "Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal," the government touted its progress, emphasizing good governance and welfare initiatives. Y Patton articulated the vision of a developed India through dedicated leadership and the collective efforts of 1.4 billion citizens, highlighting decreased corruption and increased technological advancement.

Complementing Patton's remarks, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along underscored the core pillars of Modi's governance—service, good governance, and welfare of the poor. The period under Modi, dubbed "Amrit Kaal," focuses on developing India's global standing with initiatives that aim to enhance national security and economic growth, alongside a strong emphasis on public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)