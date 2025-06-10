Modi's Milestone: 11 Years of Transformation & Growth in India
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure as a 'golden era' of transformation for India. Highlighting achievements and initiatives, the BJP emphasized advancements in technology, governance, and welfare, marking a renewed spirit of growth and unity under the leadership of the Modi government.
- Country:
- India
In a testament to the transformative decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton extolled the tenure as a 'golden era' in Indian history. Speaking at a press conference in Kohima, the BJP leader spotlighted the nationwide campaign celebrating 11 years of the Modi government's leadership.
Under the theme "Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal," the government touted its progress, emphasizing good governance and welfare initiatives. Y Patton articulated the vision of a developed India through dedicated leadership and the collective efforts of 1.4 billion citizens, highlighting decreased corruption and increased technological advancement.
Complementing Patton's remarks, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along underscored the core pillars of Modi's governance—service, good governance, and welfare of the poor. The period under Modi, dubbed "Amrit Kaal," focuses on developing India's global standing with initiatives that aim to enhance national security and economic growth, alongside a strong emphasis on public welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express train.
Today is May 26; I became prime minister for the first time on this day in 2014: Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Vande Bharat trains now operational on 70 routes across the country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rally in Gujarat's Dahod.
Had Balasaheb Thackeray been alive, he would have hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for success of Operation Sindoor: Amit Shah.
Narendra Modi Urges Pakistan to Abandon Terrorism for Prosperity