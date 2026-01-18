Modi's Rally in Bengal: A Call for Change and Good Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the TMC government in West Bengal for compromising national security, alleging its support for infiltrators due to vote-bank politics. At a rally, he emphasized the need to end TMC's governance and establish BJP's rule to ensure development, good governance, and improved law-and-order.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the TMC government during a rally in Singur, West Bengal, accusing it of compromising national security to sustain its vote bank.
He claimed the state administration's failure to cooperate with the Centre on border fencing issues jeopardizes safety. Modi asserted the importance of identifying and deporting illegal immigrants.
Modi urged voters to support the BJP to end what he described as TMC's 'maha jungle raj', promising better governance and economic development for the state, free from the influence of rioters and corruption.
